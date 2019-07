On saturday, june 29, Our Voice attended a conference organised by "Solidarity City" in Freiburg. "Solidarity City" is an initiative of different organisations who fights for more solidarity in Freiburg.

Our Voice was represented by Arafat who explained how important it is for the refugee editorial group in Radio Dreyeckland Freiburg, to be part of this project. Listen to this exchange between Araft and Rufine.