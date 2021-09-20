Musikmagazin 20.09.2021 Various Artists 17 Uhr

Yo!

Just another manic monday...? Quark! Heute gibt es wie jeden 2ten Montag, eine sehr schöne Auswahl an Beatmaker- und Rapscheiben in der Radioshow zu hören!

Mit dabei sind:

Twit One (Flitzer EP), Fortnight (The SP-Files), Midan_Ahna (Origami), Fed Nance (Outland), Arcadehead (Moonlight), Wun Two & Boora (Nautiqa), Luk The Dude (Flava of Dr. Pipensteen), LBL (Lune), Pete (Biest), Yung Lungz (Saaborizer), Torky Tork (Der Coach), Ranko (Intergalactic Funk Affair), Aphroe (Akribie EP), Wun Two (Fruits), Morlockko Plus & Eloquent (Scheitern als Kunst), Mayomann & Backfischboy (Gedeih & Verderb)

Enjoy!

Kefian