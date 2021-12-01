The first Episode of 'Whats up Freiburg'

Episode 1: What‘s up Freiburg?

Many male refugees living in the camp often say that it is very complicated for them to find a woman in germany. Is it due to cultural differences? Or are German women just racist? We try to answer to this question in the first episode of our podcat „What‘s up Freiburg?“.

also

Twenty-Five(25) Ghanaian nationals who are illegally residing in Germany are set to be deported back to their home country, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

A statement from the Federal Republic of Germany announcing this indicates that all 25 are expected to arrive in the country on November 30, 2021.

It reads in part “The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana and has the honour to communicate the following:

With an international Charter flight. twenty-live (25) Ghanaian nationals, currently living illegally in Germany. will be repatriated to Ghana arriving on November 30th, 2021. They will be accompanied by members of the German Federal Police and a medical doctor, who will not leave the aircraft. A detailed list of the Ghanaian nationals to be repatriated will be forwarded immediately upon receipt by the Embassy.

Concerning the risk of Corona infection, Germany will take care that all returnees and accompanying guards will be tested by a doctor before flying. whether there are any symptoms of a possible infection. The result of the examination will be put down in a document and only those persons showing no symptoms will be returned to Ghana. Germany will take over the costs for the mandatory COVID 19 test at the airport terminal for each repatriated person.

In advance of the flight all returnees and accompanying guards will receive single-use gloves and masks covering mouth and nose, which will have to be worn during the flight. Moreover, the German part will take care that all passengers of the flight will be seated apart as far as possible to avoid a possible infection.