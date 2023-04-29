INFORMATION FOR REFUGEES

HERZLICH WILLKOMMEN

FIRST STEPS

you need information, advice or would like to apply for benefits?

YOU LIVE PRIVATELY?

Please make an appointment at the reception of the Office for Migration and Integration. Opening hours Mon, Tue, Thur 07:30 - 17:00 Wed 07:30 - 18:00 Fri 07:30 - 14:00

For further counselling, you can make an appointment with the Clearing House by e-mail:

cs-integration@stadt.freiburg.de

If you have to give up your current accommodation in Freiburg and do not have a place to live, you can contact the housing office at the following e-mail address:

ami_Wohnraumverwaltung@stadt.freiburg.de

If you live privately, it is important that your name is on the letterbox so that you can receive your mail.

FIRST STEPS

YOU HAVE BEEN PLACED IN ACCOMMODATION BY THE OFFICE FOR MIGRATION AND INTEGRATION (AMI)?

The social service in your accommodation will take care of making an appointment.

For further advice, you can contact the Social Service in your accommodation or contact them by mail: SozialerDienst@stadt.freiburg.de



REGISTRATION AND INFORMATION

WORK IN GERMANY

SEARCHING FOR WORK

What can I do if I am looking for work? The team at the Job Centre Freiburg will advise you on finding a job and on all aspects of qualification. To make an appointment, send an e-mail to: Jobcenter-Freiburg.Team412@jobcenter-ge.de

Where can I find job offers? You can find job offers at:

www.arbeitsagentur.de/jobsuche

LANGUAGE COURSES

FREE GERMAN COURSES

Refugees with a residence permit who would like to attend an integration course (IK) but have not yet applied for admission can register via

https://eveeno.com/integrationskursanmeldung-freiburg

to register. At regularly scheduled appointments, all the necessary steps are completed in one morning. After the appointments, they will try to find a suitable language course for you as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact:

deutschlernen@stadt.freiburg.de



SCHOOL AND CHILDCARE

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Depending on the age of your child, you can contact the following central offices for further information and registration:

For children up to 6 years:

Pre-registration for childcare places at: https://www.freiburg.de/kinderbetreuung

For children from 6 to 10 years:

Ms Kieber, Paul Hindemith School schulleitung.phsvn@freiburger-schulen.bwl.de, Tel +49 761 2017331

For children from 11 to 15 years (birthday after 31.07.2008):

Mr Hanslischeck, Karlschule konrektorat.kasvn@freiburger-schulen.bwl.de, Tel +49 761 2017363

For young people over 15 (birthday before 31.07.2008): S

Ms Zipfel, Walter-Rathenau-Schule zipfel.wrgsvn@freiburger-schulen.bwl.de, Tel +49 761 2017943 7



HELP AND SUPPORT

HELP WANTED

Do you need support in dealing with the authorities, learning German or do you want to get in touch with Freiburg residents and discover Freiburg? Then please contact us:



CLOTHING DISTRIBUTION

CLOTHING

Distribution of clothing

Freiburg Social Work Association

Dreikönigstr. 9, 79102 Freiburg

Issue of customer cards: Tuesdays 14:00 -17:00, please bring a passport photo and € 3 with you

Mon, Wed 14:00 - 17:00 Tue 09:00 -12:00 Thu 09:00 - 12:00; 14:00 -17:00

Distribution of children's clothing and equipment

Helpers' Circle for Mother and Child e.V. 79102 Freiburg, Schwarzwaldstr. 14 You can make an appointment by calling 0761-289700.



DRK-Secondhand Yorckstraße 27, 79110 Freiburg Tue, Wed, Thu 10:00 - 16:00 Fri 10:00 - 18:00 Sat 10:00 - 14:00

BICYCLE RECEPTION

BICYCLE WORKSHOP SCHOPF 5

Handing out bicycles for a small donation

Address: Schopfheimer Str. 5, 79115 Freiburg

Opening hours: Wednesdays 08:00 -11:30

E-mail: fahrradwerkstatt@stadt.freiburg.de

